Coronavirus outbreak: Rapid antigen tests to begin in Thane city

Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said the increase in cases was because of the rise in number of tests, adding that 80 per cent of patients in the city were asymptomatic. During the function held in the TMC headquarters, Shinde also launched 'Mission Zero' campaign to contain the outbreak.

The campaign will be jointly carried out by TMC, MCHI CREDAI, Indian Jain Association and NGO Desh Apnaye. As part of the campaign, nine mobile dispensaries will make the rounds of nine wards.