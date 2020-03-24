Coronavirus Mumbai: Medical students at JJ Hospital quit internships till March 31

Mumbai: Medical students working as interns and paramedics at JJ Hospital,Nagpada, have decided to quit their internships till March 31, 2020,due to state-wide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students revealed they were being compelled to work without safety masks while interacting with patients and assisting doctors on a daily basis.
Students interning at JJ Hospital revealed they took this step because they were not given special precautionary measures or leaves duringthe coronavirus outbreak. In addition, students were not given astipend despite working long hours in internship programmes for oneyear.We know it is our duty to serve and cater to patients but the statecannot force us to do it without considering our safety, said Madhuri Karande, a nursing student.
Karande said, "We want to cater and help hundreds of patients who are walking in every day to hospitals forbasic check-ups out of fear and anxiety. But the state should valueour health and provide necessary precautionary measures."In addition, students of JJ Hospital were informed to attend a lecture series in groups of five to ten people till March 31. Jignesh Shah, paramedical student, said, "Why did our college want us to gather in agroup and attend lectures when there are clear directives to avoid gatherings?" While Zuber Mazumdar, another student, said, "How are wesupposed to travel when train and bus services are shut? We havedecided not to go for internships till March 31." The college cancelled the lecture series on Sunday.
