Coronavirus Mumbai: Medical students at JJ Hospital quit internships till March 31

Mumbai: Medical students working as interns and paramedics at JJ Hospital,Nagpada, have decided to quit their internships till March 31, 2020,due to state-wide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students revealed they were being compelled to work without safety masks while interacting with patients and assisting doctors on a daily basis.

Students interning at JJ Hospital revealed they took this step because they were not given special precautionary measures or leaves duringthe coronavirus outbreak. In addition, students were not given astipend despite working long hours in internship programmes for oneyear.We know it is our duty to serve and cater to patients but the statecannot force us to do it without considering our safety, said Madhuri Karande, a nursing student.