Coronavirus lockdown: 19 employees of IT company in Navi Mumbai test Corona positive

“Eight of them are residents of Navi Mumbai and remaining 11 employees are from Mumbai, Thane, Sangli and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state,” said Misal.

At present, all 19 positive persons have been shifted to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Vashi. Misal reiterated that there is a need to make strict laws for companies that fall under essential services.

“I feel that there should be a code of conduct for banking, pharmaceutical, and other essential services. These institutions cannot be closed as it will affect the essential services, there should be do’s and don’ts to prevent infection,” said Misal.

Meanwhile, 11 new positive cases under NMMC jurisdiction were reported on April 22. Apart from eight positive cases of Mahape IT company, three more cases were reported. The total positive cases under the NMMC jurisdiction reached 85.

Misal again appealed from citizens to avoid stepping out until extremely necessary. “NMMC area falls under the red zone and people need to follow the lockdown and social distancing norm to prevent the spread of the virus,” advised Misal.

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a notice asking all medical shops to inform the civic authority through email of people turning up to buy medicines to cure fever, cough and cold.

“We have provided six email ids for different areas where the medical stores can inform of people buying medicines for these symptoms,” said Ganesh Deshmukh, Municipal already been quarantined Commissioner of PMC.