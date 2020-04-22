Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two Covid positive moms-to-be give birth to healthy babies

MUMBAI: In two separate cases, two pregnant women, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have given birth to two healthy babies this week, at the BYL Nair and Nanavati Hospitals, respectively.

The first case was that of a 30- year-old Covid-19 positive pregnant woman who was refused admission by seven hospitals in the city last week.

She gave birth to a baby boy at Nair hospital on Monday. According to doctors, the new-born is healthy and stable and has been shifted to another ward, to protect him from infection.

On April 16, The Free Press Journal had reported that the husband of the 30-year-old corona-positive, pregnant woman had reached out to at least 10 hospitals, only to be told that beds were not available, or the gynaecology department was shut. No hospital was ready to accept her, the reason given being they did not have Covid-19 obstetric wards.

The couple's ordeal ended 32 hours later, on Wednesday, after a local corporator had intervened, following appeals by the panic-stricken husband.

Doctors said the mother had been under treatment ever since, with all precautionary measures being observed. “Immediately after the woman gave birth, samples were obtained from the infant and were sent for analysis.

The condition of the mother and baby is stable. However, after one week, we will again obtain swab samples from the infant for testing. Currently, both mother and infant are under surveillance,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean, Nair Hospital.

According to one of the doctors, since the woman was asymptomatic, she will continue to remain at Nair. “Given that many hospitals are refusing to admit Covid-positive pregnant women, we have decided to keep them here and will shift them once they test negative,” he said.