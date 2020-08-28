Coronavirus in Vasai-Virar: Twin city records 157 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 16,234

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) reported 157 new coronavirus cases, while 3 patients succumbed to the infection, reported Lokmat.
According to VVCMC's website, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Vasai-Virar increased to 16,234, while the death toll rose to 345. The number of recovered cases increased to 14,331.
Meanwhile, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital increased to 1,40,882 on Thursday with 1,350 more persons testing positive, while the death toll rose to 7,532 after 30 patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the number of recovered cases increased to 1,13,577 with 834 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. According to the civic body, the citys recovery rate is 81 per cent at present. The BMC said the city has 19,460 active COVID-19 patients currently.
It said out of the 30 deaths, 27 COVID-19 patients had various co-morbidites. According to the BMC, the city’s average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 0.81 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 86 days. The BMC has done more than 7.34 lakh COVID-19 tests in the city so far.
A record single-day spike of 77,266 COVID-19 cases pushed India's virus tally to 33,87,500, while the recoveries surged to 25,83,948 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The recovery rate was recorded at 76.28 per cent while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.82 per cent. There are 7,42,023 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)