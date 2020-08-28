Coronavirus in Vasai-Virar: Twin city records 157 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 16,234

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) reported 157 new coronavirus cases, while 3 patients succumbed to the infection, reported Lokmat.

According to VVCMC's website, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Vasai-Virar increased to 16,234, while the death toll rose to 345. The number of recovered cases increased to 14,331.

Meanwhile, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital increased to 1,40,882 on Thursday with 1,350 more persons testing positive, while the death toll rose to 7,532 after 30 patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the number of recovered cases increased to 1,13,577 with 834 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. According to the civic body, the citys recovery rate is 81 per cent at present. The BMC said the city has 19,460 active COVID-19 patients currently.