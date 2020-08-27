Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 27

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, with the country having recorded more than 75,000 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single day spike -- as of Thursday morning. The Health Ministry data is updated at 8 am every morning, and so, the numbers are likely to have risen quite a bit since then.

Maharashtra alone recorded 14,718 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 7,33,568 in the state. The death toll reached 23,444, with 355 new fatalities being recorded. An official said that the number of active cases in the state is 1,78,234.

On the other hand, 9,136 people were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state to 5,31,563.

The state capital reported 1,350 new cases and 30 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city has now risen to 1,40,882 and the death toll stands at 7,535. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,460.