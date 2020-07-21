Coronavirus in Vasai-Virar: Twin city crosses 10,000-mark of COVID-19 cases

With a single-day spike of 190 new COVID-19 cases, Vasai-Virar region's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 10,000-mark on Monday.
According to a report by Lokmat, Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 10,017 and deaths to 192. As per VVMC's website, 6,581 people have recovered so far.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,18,695 on Monday with the addition of 8,240 new cases, while the death toll crossed the 12,000-mark, the state health department said.
With 176 new deaths in a day, the state's fatality count increased to 12,030, the department said. A total of 5,460 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 1,75,029, the department said in a statement. There are 1,31,334 active cases in the state at present, it added.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that The WHO has taken note of containment of coronavirus in Mumbai, while the 'Washington Post', too, has praised the efforts taken to tackle COVID-19 in the metropolis, but the authorities should not lower guard and remain alert.
He instructed BMC officials to remain alert to bring down the graph of COVID-19 cases in the city as a second wave of the disease is being predicted world over. The chief minister made the remarks as he interacted with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials via video conferencing.