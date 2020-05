Coronavirus in Vasai-Virar: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vasai, Nala Sopara and Virar as issued by VVMC on May 29

According to the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), so far, there have been 642 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the area, out of which 261 have recovered and 24 deaths have been recorded.

The total number of active cases in Mumbai is 35,485 and Thursday alone saw a steep spike with 1438 new cases being recorded in one day.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Vasai, Nala Sopara and Virar as issued by VVMC;