Coronavirus in Vasai-Virar: 14-day lockdown in area due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The VVCMC accounts for 2,823 cases and 81 deaths. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, including 41 from Mumbai, taking the total tally to 1,32,075 and fatalities to 6,170.

Mumbai has so far recorded 66,488 COVID-19 cases, of which 33,491 patients have been discharged after recovery. The death toll stood at 3,671 while eight fatalities were reported as non-COVID-19.

After Mumbai, maximum caseload is reported from Thane and Pune. Thane division has so far reported 96,859 COVID-19 cases and 4,568 deaths while Pune has contributed 18,926 cases and reported 811 fatalities. Pune city alone has reported 13,267 cases and 517 deaths