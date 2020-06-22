Coronavirus in Vasai-Virar: 14-day lockdown in area due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has imposed a 14-day lockdown in 18 areas.
According to a report by Times of India, the VVMC has put 18 area, including Pelhar, Valiv, Achole and Chadansar, under complete lockdown for 14 days. But, essential shops for grocery, fruits and vegetables will remain open.
The VVCMC accounts for 2,823 cases and 81 deaths. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, including 41 from Mumbai, taking the total tally to 1,32,075 and fatalities to 6,170.
Mumbai has so far recorded 66,488 COVID-19 cases, of which 33,491 patients have been discharged after recovery. The death toll stood at 3,671 while eight fatalities were reported as non-COVID-19.
After Mumbai, maximum caseload is reported from Thane and Pune. Thane division has so far reported 96,859 COVID-19 cases and 4,568 deaths while Pune has contributed 18,926 cases and reported 811 fatalities. Pune city alone has reported 13,267 cases and 517 deaths
