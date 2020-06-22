With 14,821 new cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 4,25,282; death toll rises to 13,699

New Delhi: With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 13,699 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. The rise in confirmed cases today is lower than the highest spike of 15 thousand plus cases registered on Sunday.