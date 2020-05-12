Coronavirus in Ulhasnagar: List of COVID-19 hotspots issued by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) as of May 12, 2020

Thane district neighbouring Mumbai was on April 19 declared as a containment zone in light of surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"Consequent upon the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the entire Thane district is being declared as a containment zone. The areas classified as the containment zone include the municipal corporation limits of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander, Kalyan Dombivili, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi-Nizampur," Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said in an order.

Thane city's COVID-19 count stood at 752 with 40 new cases on Monday, while the death toll reached 29 after three people, including the driver of an MLC, succumbed to the infection.

Ulhasnagar has 8 containment zones and has 17 COVID-19 cases.

Here is a list of containment zones in Ulhasnagar:

1. Vitthal Temple, Shanti nagar, Ulhasnagar-3

2. B.K No.1378, Room No. 4, Bachhan Bekary, Mharatha Section-32, Ulhasnagar-4

3. Kachi Pada, Ganesh nagar mandir, B.K.no.1316, Ulhasnagar-4

4. B.K. No.1133, Imlipada, Follower line, Ulhasnagar-3

5. Smrat Ashok Nagar, Ulhasnagar-3

6. Raigad Mitra Manadal, Patel Nagar, Ulhasnagar-5

7. Jijamata colony, Durgamata Mandir, Sambhaji Chowk, Ulhasnagar-4

8. Panchashilnagar, Room. No. 203, Vijay Laxmi Bulding, Ulhasnagar-4