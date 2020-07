Coronavirus in Ulhasnagar: List of containment zones in Ulhasnagar as of July 12

After Thane and Kalyan, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporations has extended the lockdown to July 22. The "total" lockdown in Ulhasnagar municipal corporation (UMC) limits, also part of Thane district, has been extended by civic chief Raja Dayanidhi.

A lockdown with minimum exemptions in place in Thane district, excluding city limits, and Navi Mumbai municipal areas was extended on Saturday till July 19 due to rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days. The order for Thane district was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar and Municipal Commissioner AB Misal announced the extension for Navi Mumbai.

A record spike of 2,232 COVID-19 cases on Saturday took Thane district's count to 53,152 while 53 deaths caused the overall toll to rise to 1,560. Thane city now has 12,925 cases, Kalyan 12,152, Mira Bhayander 5,449, Navi Mumbai 9,132, Ulhasnagar 3,914, Bhiwandi 2,701 and Ambarnath 2,574.

Here's a list of containment zones in Ulhasnagar as of July 12: