Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 17

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday increased by 2,701 to 1,13,445 and the state recorded fresh death of 81 patients and added 1,328 deaths not reported previously, taking the fatality count to 5,537.

Meanwhile, a Thane Municipal Corporation release issued on Tuesday evening said 167 people have died of the infection so far, comprising 109 men and 58 women. It said 112 new cases were reported on Tuesday in TMC limits, taking the COVID-19 count here to 5,415.