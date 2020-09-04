Coronavirus in Thane: City sees an increase in the ratio of new COVID-19 cases

Thane city sees an increase in the ratio of daily new COVID positive cases detected in the city. Since last month the figure had declined to 150 to 200 cases detected daily, however, on Thursday new 329 new positive cases was found in Thane. At present 2,307 COVID patients are undergoing medical treatment in Thane, while over 850 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

During the months of June and July, daily 300 to 400 COVID positive cases were detected in Thane city. These figures reduced to 150 to 200 cases daily in Thane. However, since the last two days the daily new cases has again seen rise in the figures.

"On Thursday, total of 329 new positive cases were detected while on Friday, 278 cases were detected in Thane city," informed official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The TMC official claimed the cases has seen a slight increase due to increase in the testing capacity.



"Before total 2000 COVID testing capacity was carried daily in Thane city. However, capacity has been increased to 4000 recently. While, so far over 80,000 antigen tests has been carried by TMC," informed official.

On Friday, total 278 new cases were detected in Thane city, while 2 patients died while undergoing treatment. At present 2307 patients are COVID positive in the city and 23853 has recovered from the disease (COVID). So far total 853 people have lost their lives due to the virus, in Thane city.



