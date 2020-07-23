Coronavirus in Thane: 5 arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections

On Wednesday, five persons were arrested for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections, which are used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Maharashtra's Thane city.

According to a report by Indian Express, while the market price of Remdesivir is Rs 5,400 and Tocilizumab Rs 30,500, the accused were planning to sell the two drugs for Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at a petrol pump in Thane and nabbed three of the accused late on Tuesday.