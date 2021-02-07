Coronavirus in Thane: 282 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district has gone up to 2,55,491 with the addition of 282 new cases of the infection, an official said on Sunday.

Apart from these cases reported on Saturday, four more people also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 6,178, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.42 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,46,137patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 96.34 per cent, the official said.

There are 3,176 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,324,while the death toll is 1,199, an official from the district administration said.