Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 196, one death recorded on February 7

Pune reported 196 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,93,178 on Sunday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the death toll climbed to 4,775 with one new fatality.

A total of 219 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,383.

As of now, 1,87,020 people have been discharged/ recovered.