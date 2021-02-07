Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 196, one death recorded on February 7

Pune reported 196 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,93,178 on Sunday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the death toll climbed to 4,775 with one new fatality.
A total of 219 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,383.
As of now, 1,87,020 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,673 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which took its infection tally to 20,44,071, while 30 deaths pushed the toll to 51,310, the state health department said.
A total of 1,622patients were discharged during the day, which improved the recovery count to 19,55,548, it said.
There are 35,948 active cases in the state at present, the department said in a release.
As 49,553 coronavirus tests were conducted on Sunday, the total test count reached 1,49,77,683.
Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 95.67 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.51 per cent, it said.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,44,071; death toll 51,310; recoveries 19,55,548; active cases 35,948; total tests 1,49,77,683.