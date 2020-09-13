Coronavirus in Thane: 203 villages under Thane Zilla Parishad now 'COVID-19 free'

A total of 203 villages under Thane Zilla Parishad do not have any coronavirus positive cases and the panchayats there have put up green flags to highlight the feat, Chief Executive Officer Hiralal Sonawane said on Sunday.

He told PTI that villages which do not report any COVID-19 case for 28 days are termed 'corona free villages'.

The official informed that Thane district has 430 village panchayats in all.