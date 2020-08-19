Coronavirus in Pune: With 2,543 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,29,569; death toll at 3,200

Pune district reported 2,543 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case tally to 1,29,569, a health official said on Tuesday.

The death toll in the district reached 3,200 with 96 people succumbing to the infection during this period, he added.

"Of the 2,543 cases, 1,224 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 76,157 patients so far. However, 1,168 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," he said.

785 new cases were recorded from Pimpri Chinchwad where the case count now stands at 36,863.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which took the state's case tally to 6,15,477, a health official said.

With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state reached 20,687, he said.

9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,37,870.

There are now 1,56,608 active cases in the state, the official added.

So far 32,64,384 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,15,477, new cases 11,119, total deaths 20,687, recoveries 4,37,870, active cases 1,56,608 and people tested so far 32,64,384.