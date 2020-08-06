Coronavirus in Pune: With 2,331 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, tally climbs to 97,309; death toll at 2,231

Pune district reported 2,331 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 97,309 on Wednesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 2,231 with 46 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,159 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery.

"Of the 2,331 cases, 1,101 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which the count now stood at 60,597.

"With 795 new cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally increased to 25,106," the official said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 11,606, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 10,309 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 4,68,265 on Wednesday.

The state also reported the death of 334 more patients, taking the toll to 16,476, said a health official.

6,165 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,05,521, he said.

With this, there are now 1,45,961 active cases in the state, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,68,265, new cases 10,309, deaths 16,476, discharged 3,05,521, active cases 1,45,961, people tested so far 24,13,510.