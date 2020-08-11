Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,806 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,09,326; death toll at 2,504

Pune district reported 1,806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,09,326 on Monday, while 52 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 2,504 with 52 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district, he said.

Also, 1,499 patients were also discharged from hospitals, the official said.

"Of the 1,806 cases, 761 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the tally rose to 65,966 patients. With 679 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID- 19 count now stands at 29,836," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 13,524, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 9,181 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,24,513, while the death toll crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities, said a state health official.

Also, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421, the official said.

There are 1,47,735 active cases in the state at present, he added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,24,513, deaths 18,050, recoveries 3,58,421, active cases 1,47,735 and people tested so far 27,73,520. PTI ND