Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,598, district sees highest jump in COVID-19 cases; Lockdown announced from July 13

Pune: With 1,598 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, Pune district saw its highest jump in COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 35,997, an official said on Friday.

The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007 as 28 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.

Meanwhile, 903 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, taking the total to 26,007. The death toll in the city is 800 as 14 people died during the day. 16,188 people have become free from the virus, tweeted Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.