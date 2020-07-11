Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,598, district sees highest jump in COVID-19 cases; Lockdown announced from July 13

Pune: With 1,598 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, Pune district saw its highest jump in COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 35,997, an official said on Friday.
The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007 as 28 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.
Meanwhile, 903 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, taking the total to 26,007. The death toll in the city is 800 as 14 people died during the day. 16,188 people have become free from the virus, tweeted Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.
In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 488 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday and the total count rose to 6,549. The death toll in the twin-city is 95.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13, a senior official said on Friday.
The lockdown will come into force from midnight of July 13 and end on July 23, he said.
The decision to enforce the lockdown was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, the official said.
(With input from Agencies)
