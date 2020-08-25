Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,101 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 84,496; death toll crosses 2,000 mark

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,101 in the last 24 hours to 84,496 on Monday.
With 45 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,033, he said.
A total of 1,188 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,686 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 67,777 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 5,129 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,07,924, Mohol said.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 2,351 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,47,392 on Monday, a health department official said.
He said the death toll reached 3,647 with 91 more patients succumbing to the infection.
Also, 1,188 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the official said.
"Of the 2,351 cases, 1,101 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which now has 84,496 cases. With 869 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count rose to 42,517," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 20,379, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
