Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,101 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 84,496; death toll crosses 2,000 mark

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,101 in the last 24 hours to 84,496 on Monday.

With 45 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,033, he said.

A total of 1,188 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,686 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 67,777 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 5,129 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,07,924, Mohol said.