Coronavirus in Pune: Ward boy arrested for molesting patient at Sahyadri Hospital in Hadapsar

In a shocking incident in the city of Pune, a ward boy working in the Sahyadri Hospital in Hadapsar was arrested for allegedly molesting a patient admitted in the COVID-19 facility on Saturday.

As per the report that has been published by Pune Mirror, the incident took place on Friday evening and the accused has been identified as Ashok Namdev Gawali.

The accused entered the ICU on Friday evening, tried to make sexual advances and sought the woman patient's number, and when she tried to shoo him away, he molested her, a Hadapsar police station official said.

"The accused left after a female staffer entered the ICU. The victim narrated the incident to her kin after which a police complaint was filed. The man was arrested under section 354 of IPC," he informed.

Following the incident, Gawali was terminated from his service by Sahyadri hospital.

As per the report, the woman was admitted to the hospital on July 22 followed by the COVID-19 like symptoms; she later tested positive. After recovering well, she was shifted to the general ward where the alleged incident happened.

Meanwhile, The COVID-19 count in Pune city increased by 1,506 in the last 24 hours to reach 55,761 while the death toll rose by 23 to touch 1,335, an official said on Saturday.