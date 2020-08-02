Coronavirus in Pune: 76 employees of company in Chakan area test positive for COVID-19; more cases not ruled out

At least 76 workers of a firm in Chakan area of Pune district have tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Saturday.

The firm had, on its own, sent swab samples of around 900 employees for testing two days ago, he said.

"So far it has received results of around 750 samples and at least76 employees have been found to have contracted the infection," said Dr Baliram Gadave, Tehsil Health Officer, Khed.

He visited the company on Saturday and gave necessary instructions, he added.

The district administration has asked the firms in the Chakan MIDC area not to allow the employees who live in containment zones to report for work at present, he said "We have also asked the firms to check pulse oxygen saturation of every employee using the company premises and make the (coronavirus) test mandatory for those whose oxygen level is below 95 per cent," he added.

The COVID-19 count in Pune city increased by 1,506 in the last 24 hours to reach 55,761 while the death toll rose by 23 to touch 1,335, an official said on Saturday.

He said 1,791 patients were discharged post-recovery during the day as well.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 9,601 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 4,31,719.

The active cases in the state stand at 1,49,214 while 2,66,883 people have recovered from the infection.

"Maharashtra reported 9,601 COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths on Saturday, taking total cases to 4,31,719 including 2,66,883 recoveries and 15,316 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,49,214 out of which 46,345 cases are in Pune," said State Health Department.

Recovery rate in the state is 61.82 per cent while the death rate is 3.55 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)