Coronavirus in Pune: 'Uddhav-led MVA has betrayed citizens', says BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole

With Pune having the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country and a questionable medical infrastructure to treat its patients, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole has warned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that if the 'failures' remain unaddressed, the citizens 'will take to the streets'.

Shirole took to Twitter on Saturday and said that the MVA has betrayed the citizens of Pune. "Even after 6 months, they have failed to build a COVID-19 medical infrastructure that can save lives of critical patients. The launch of Jumbo Hospitals can only be called as deception," he said.

The BJP MLA said that Rs 200 crore were spent on the Jumbo Hospitals. However, he said, they are "woefully understaffed, untrained and reek of impropriety & corruption".