Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 727, six fatalities recorded on February 26

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Friday besides 48 fatalities, a health department official said.

The caseload in the state thus rose to 21,38,154, while the death toll reached 52,041, he said.

4,936 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,17,303. The number of active cases stood at 67,608.

As many as 85,932 tests were conducted during the day, taking the tally of samples tested for coronavirus to 1,61,12,519.

As many as 2,688 persons are in institutional quarantine in the state.

