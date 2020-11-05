Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 328, PCMC records 162 new cases

Pune reported 328 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,62,419 on Wednesday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,293 with 18 new fatalities. A total of 316 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,641. As of now, 1,52,485 people were discharged/ recovered. On Wednesday, 3,053 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,46,021.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 162 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 4, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 88,291. With four new deaths, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,537.

A total of 105 people were discharged, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 84,950. A total of 1,537 tests were conducted on Wednesday and the tally has reached 4,11,914.