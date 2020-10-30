Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 303, PCMC records 173 new cases

Pune yesterday reported 303 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,60,677.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 15 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,195.

A total of 463 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,659. As of now, 1,50,823 people were discharged/ recovered.

Yesterday, 2,604 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,31,382.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 173 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 87,433. Meanwhile, 3 deaths were recorded during the day, taking the death toll due to the infection to 1526.

A total of 315 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 84,125. A total of 2,154 tests were conducted on yesterday and the tally has reached 4,00,508.