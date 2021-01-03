Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 290, seven fatalities recorded on January 3

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,42,136 on Sunday with the addition of 3,282 new cases, the state health department said.

With 35 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 49,666.

A total of 2,064 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,36,999, the department said in a release.

The state now has 54,317 active cases.

With 68,061 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far has gone up to 1,29,58,502, it said.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 94.

59 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.56 per cent.

In Maharashtra, 2,47,972 people are currently under home quarantine while 2,969 others are in institutional quarantine.

(With PTI inputs)