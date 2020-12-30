Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 282, three fatalities recorded on Dec 30

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,28,603 on Wednesday with the addition of 3,537 fresh cases, the state health department said.

With 70 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state went up to 49,463, it said.

A total of 4,913 people were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the cumulative count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,24,934, the department said in a release.

Maharashtra is now left with 53,066 active cases, it said. The COVID-19 case recovery rate in the state stood at 94.62 per cent and the fatality rateis2.56 per cent.

With 71,505 new coronavirus tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,26,72,259, the department said.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra: Positive cases 19,28,603, deaths 49,463, recoveries18,24,934, active cases 53,066, total tests 1,26,72,259, new tests 71,505.