Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 238, six fatalities recorded on Dec 29

Pune reported 238 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,78,258 on Tuesday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,626 with six new fatalities.

A total of 313 patients are critical in the city. The number of active cases are 3,584 of which 161 are on ventilator support and 144 are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

2,380 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total count to 9,09,353.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases, a health official said.

With 69 patients dying, the death toll in the state reached 49,373, he said.

On the other hand, 5,572 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered persons to 18,20,021.

There are now 54,537 active cases in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,25,066, new cases: 3,018, death toll: 49,373, discharged: 18,20,021, active cases: 54,537, people tested so far: 1,26,00,754.