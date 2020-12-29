Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Tuesday evening said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He also urged all those who came in his contact in the last few days to test themselves for the infection.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have come in my contact should test themselves. With the blessings and good wishes of all of you, my health is good. After successfully defeating coronavirus, I will soon be at your service," Bhuse tweeted in Marathi.
Meanwhile, many Maharashtra ministers have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered. Prajakt Tanpure, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Bansode are some of the ministers in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet to have earlier tested positive for the infection.
Besides, Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases, a health official said.
With 69 patients dying, the death toll in the state reached 49,373, he said.
On the other hand, 5,572 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered persons to 18,20,021.
There are now 54,537 active cases in the state.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,25,066, new cases: 3,018, death toll: 49,373, discharged: 18,20,021, active cases: 54,537, people tested so far: 1,26,00,754.
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)