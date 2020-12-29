Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse tests positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, many Maharashtra ministers have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered. Prajakt Tanpure, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Bansode are some of the ministers in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet to have earlier tested positive for the infection.

Besides, Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases, a health official said.

With 69 patients dying, the death toll in the state reached 49,373, he said.

On the other hand, 5,572 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered persons to 18,20,021.

There are now 54,537 active cases in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,25,066, new cases: 3,018, death toll: 49,373, discharged: 18,20,021, active cases: 54,537, people tested so far: 1,26,00,754.

