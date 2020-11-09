Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 217, PCMC records 123 cases

Pune reported 217 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,63,302 on Sunday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,338 with 7 new fatalities. A total of 259 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,146. As of now, 1,53,790 people were discharged/ recovered. On Sunday, 2,421 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,55,302.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 123 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 8, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 88,802. With no death reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,546.

A total of 101 people were discharged, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 85,475. A total of 1,433 tests were conducted on Sunday and the tally has reached 4,19,216.