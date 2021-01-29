Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 201, five fatalities recorded on January 29

Pune reported 201 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,558 on Friday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,753 with five new fatalities.
A total of 204 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,010.
As of now, 1,78,795 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 20,21,184 as it recorded 2,771 new infections, said a state health official.
The state also reported 56 COVID-19 deaths during the day, taking the fatality count to 51,000, he said.
On the other hand, 2,613 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the number of recovered people to 19,25,800.
There are 43,147 active patients in Maharashtra now, the official said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,21,184, new cases: 2,771, death toll: 51,000, discharged: 19,25,800, active cases: 43,147, people tested so far: 1,44,96,359.