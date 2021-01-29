Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 201, five fatalities recorded on January 29

Pune reported 201 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,558 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,753 with five new fatalities.

A total of 204 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,010.

As of now, 1,78,795 people have been discharged/ recovered.