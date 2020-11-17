Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 137, PCMC records 93 cases

Pune reported 137 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,64,879 on Monday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,389 with 4 new fatalities. A total of 221 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,129 As of now, 1,56,361 people were discharged/ recovered. On Monday, 1,032 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,69,979.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 93 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 16, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,693. With 3 deaths reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,564.