Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 128, two fatalities recorded on January 27

Pune reported 128 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,133 on Wednesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,744 with two new fatalities.
A total of 168 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,947.
As of now, 1,78,442 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronvirus tally on Wednesday increased to 20,15,524 with the addition of 2,171 cases, a state health official.
The state reported 32 deaths during the day, which took the fatality count to 50,894, he said.
A total of 2,556 patients recuperated after treatment, pushing the state's recovery count to 19,20,006.
With this, the number of active cases went up to 43,393.
With 51,867 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count of the state went up to 1,43,67,094.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,15,524, new cases: 2,171, death toll: 50,894, discharged: 19,20,006, active cases: 43,393, people tested so far: 1,43,67,094.