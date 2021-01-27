Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 128, two fatalities recorded on January 27

Pune reported 128 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,133 on Wednesday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,744 with two new fatalities.

A total of 168 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,947.

As of now, 1,78,442 people have been discharged/ recovered.