Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 121, six fatalities recorded on January 18

Pune reported 121 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,83,295 on Monday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,709 with six new fatalities.
A total of 151 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,462. Out of this, 206 patients are serious.
As of now, 1,76,124 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 19,92,683 after it recorded 1,924 fresh cases, said a state health department official.
The state reported 35 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 50,473, he said.
Also, 3,854 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,90,323, the official said.
The state now has 50,680 active cases of coronavirus, he said.
With 39,510 new COVID-19 tests, the number of samples examined in Maharashtra so far has gone up to 1,38,45,897, he said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,92,683, new cases: 1,924, death toll: 50,473, discharged: 18,90,323, active cases: 50,680, people tested so far: 1,38,45,897.
