Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 121, six fatalities recorded on January 18

Pune reported 121 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,83,295 on Monday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,709 with six new fatalities.

A total of 151 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,462. Out of this, 206 patients are serious.

As of now, 1,76,124 people have been discharged/ recovered.