Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh; death toll at 2,401

Speaking to ANI, Mohol on Thursday said that administration is focusing on increasing oxygen beds and ventilators.

"Our focus is to increase oxygen beds and ventilators. We also have a shortage of specialised staff, and need to recruit staff members to operate such equipment," he said.

He further informed that Pune does not have a shortage of funds and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already used Rs 300 crores towards COVID-19 infrastructure in the city.

"It is true that Pune's COVID-19 mortality rate is comparatively higher than the national average, but it is comparatively lower in the state. We are working on reducing the mortality rate," he added.

Mohol's remarks came in the light of the death of journalist Pandurang Raykar allegedly due to lack of facilities and treatment at the newly inaugurated Jumbo COVID Centre in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 18,105 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,43,844 on Thursday, while 391 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,43,844, new cases 18,105, deaths 25,586, recoveries 6,12,484, active cases 2,05,428, people tested so far 43,72,697.

