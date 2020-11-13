Coronavirus in Pune: Mother, premature twins survive severe COVID-19 infection

A mother along with her two prematurely delivered twins has survived the severe infection of COVID-19 in Pune's Jehangir hospital recently.

As per the report by ToI, when the woman was admitted to the hospital she was pregnant with two twins and had severe pneumonia but, her COVID-19 test had come negative. However, the doctor decided the course of action after her family revealed that she had come in contact with her COVID-19 positive mother.

On 28 September, when she delivered her twins, they also tested negative for the virus. However, both of them had severe COVID-19 symptoms.

While talking about the case, doctors from the Jehangir hospital stated that in a severe case of COVID-19 infection, the virus reaches lower respiratory tract and the swab test fails to detect the virus.

Now, from the twins, the boy has been discharged whereas the girl is currently undergoing treatment

Meanwhile, Pune reported 279 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,64,115 on Thursday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,368 with 8 new fatalities. A total of 360 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,522. As of now, 1,55,225 people were discharged/ recovered. On Thursday, 2,549 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,63,948.