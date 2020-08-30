Coronavirus in Pune: Here's how to request or donate plasma on puneplasma.in

As the cases of COVID-19 are increasing day by day, all of us are waiting for the coronavirus vaccine. Although there's no definite cure for treating the coronavirus infection, plasma therapy is proving to be of help.

To make the struggle of finding plasma in this pandemic, Pune administration has come up with an online platform - https://puneplasma.in/.

Pune Police Commissioner Dr K Venkatesham and Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar had launched this platform at the hands of CM Uddhav Thackeray on July 30.

The platform has recently picked up a pace with more and more residents donating the plasma.

Here's how to request or donate plasma on https://puneplasma.in/