Coronavirus in Pune: Here's how to request or donate plasma on puneplasma.in

As the cases of COVID-19 are increasing day by day, all of us are waiting for the coronavirus vaccine. Although there's no definite cure for treating the coronavirus infection, plasma therapy is proving to be of help.
To make the struggle of finding plasma in this pandemic, Pune administration has come up with an online platform - https://puneplasma.in/.
Pune Police Commissioner Dr K Venkatesham and Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar had launched this platform at the hands of CM Uddhav Thackeray on July 30.
The platform has recently picked up a pace with more and more residents donating the plasma.
Here's how to request or donate plasma on https://puneplasma.in/
Go to https://puneplasma.in/
Select 'Donate Plasma' or 'Request plasma'
Register as Recipient or donor
Add your mobile number
Submit the OTP
Fill in the details for registering as the recipient - Name, Blood Group, Gender, Age, Hospital Name, Hospital IP Number, Prescription, Phone, Alternative Phone, Email
Give an approximate location. This location will be used to search and connect the closest matches
Recently after the appeal made by Pune Police Commissioner Dr K Venkatesham, several users came forward to donate plasma.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 4,070 new coronavirus cases since previous evening which took its case count to 1,64,525, a health official said on Saturday.
The death toll in the district reached 4,010 with 73 patients succumbing to the viral infection, he said.
Of 4,070 new cases, 1,968 were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 92,839 cases so far. At the same time, 1,657 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the city, the official said.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad area recorded 1,144 new cases with its total count reaching 47,660.
(With inputs from PTI)