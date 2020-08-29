Pune: ₹1000 fine for roaming without mask

If you are a resident living in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and not wearing a face mask then you may have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 500 which is currently imposed. This was announced on Friday by the Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the state deputy chief minister, especially amidst the rising Covid 19 cases. Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have emerged new epicentres with the coronavirus spread on the rise.

On Friday, the progressive Covid-19 positive cases in Pune and PMC areas surged to 1,20,499 with 3,179 deaths. In Pimpri Chinchwad municipal limit, the Covid-19 cases have increased to 45,093 with 795 deaths.

Pawar, who was present at the inauguration of Covid health care centre set up by Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, expressed serious displeasure over citizens’ carelessness and their failure to comply with the safety norms including wearing face masks and observing public distancing. ‘’People do not wear masks even after repeated instructions to use them and therefore they will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000,’’ he noted.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao reiterated that the citizens must follow safety norms and wear face masks. ‘’Powers have been delegated to the police personnel, Police Mitra, Aarogya Sevak and municipal employees to impose fine from defaulting citizens,’’ he noted.

Rao said the decision was taken as the coronavirus infection is rising in the municipal limits of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.