Coronavirus in Pune: Full list of guidelines issued by Pune Municipal Corporation on July 23

As the 10-day lockdown in the Pune ended on July 23 amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has released fresh guidelines for containment zones and non-containment zones.

Guidelines for non-containment zones:

1. Outdoor individual physical activities, exercise (cycling, walking, running, jogging etc) on grounds, places near homes is allowed from 5 am to 7 pm. No group exercise and no exercise equipment/open gym etc is not allowed.

2. Self-employed individuals such as plumbers, electrical workers, pest control, and other technicians can work using socially safe spaces, masks, and sanitizers.

3. Government Offices: In all Government Offices (Health and Medical Services, Emergency Services, Treasury, Disaster Management, Police National Information Center, Food and Civil Supplies, Food Corporation of India, Nehru Youth Center, Municipal Services they will work on the required number of staff). Offices can be maintained using 15% or a maximum of 15 employees whichever is higher.

4. All essential shops, non-essential shops will be allowed on P1-P2 basis. Clothes trial not allowed. Clothes once sold cannot be returned. All non-essential markets, market areas and shops except malls and market complexes will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. Liquor shops also allowed to open.

5. The stalls in Pune Municipal Corporation's mandai will open on even and odd dates based on their numbers.

6. Senior Citizens: Services of caretaker, helper, nurse, driver, maid allowed for senior citizens.

7. Newspapers: The person distributing newspaper has to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer.

8. E-Commerce: Home delivery can be done through e-commerce. Also courier services will continue.

9. Information Technology and Telecommunication: Businesses and service providers working in the field of information technology, working in the field of telecommunications (government and private) can be run on 50% of their total staff.

10. Food Services: Businesses providing food parcel services can be continued.

11. Construction: If construction workers can be accommodated In Situ without bringing outside labourers, such constructions can be carried out. Pune Municipal Corporation will continue to carry out pre-monsoon works, Metro works, work on dangerous buildings and works which have been given prior permission to prevent floods.

Guidelines for containment zones:

1. Smooth service and supply of medical / emergency services and essential items within the limits of the Municipal Corporation is allowed.

2. Supply of milk and vegetables as well as other essentials like cooking gas, etc. in the containment zones is allowed.

3. Drug stores/offices/individuals providing essential services and their vehicles are allowed.

4. All types of vehicles providing essential services of the corporation such as water tankers, ambulances, hearses, fire brigade vehicles, garbage transport vehicles and their staff, employees providing essential services, officers may enter the restricted area at any time. No pass will be required for that.

5. In containment zones, only essential commodities shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, there will be a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. Inter-district and inter-state travel cannot be done without prior permission.