Coronavirus in Pune: Former BJP MP Anil Shirole tests positive for COVID-19

Former BJP MP Anil Shirole on Tuesday evening took to Twitter and said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Shirole said that he has mild symptoms, however, he has been hospitalized as a precaution. He also requested those who came in his contact in the last few days to self-isolate themselves.

