Coronavirus in Pune: Former BJP MP Anil Shirole tests positive for COVID-19

Former BJP MP Anil Shirole on Tuesday evening took to Twitter and said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Shirole said that he has mild symptoms, however, he has been hospitalized as a precaution. He also requested those who came in his contact in the last few days to self-isolate themselves.
He wrote, "On noticing initial symptoms, I have tested positive for #COVID19. My symptoms are mild, but I have been hospitalized as a precaution. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to be extra vigilant of symptoms and self-isolate as a precaution."
His son and BJP MLA from Pune's Shivajinagar Siddharth Shirole confirmed the same. "Ex. MP @AnilShiroleBJP ji has tested positive for #COVID19. He is doing fine and has been hospitalized only as a precaution. He has requested everyone who came in contact with him in the past few days to be extra vigilant for symptoms," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Pune district on Tuesday reported 2,543 new coronavirus cases, taking its case tally to 1,29,569, a health official said.
The death toll in the district reached 3,200 with 96 people succumbing to the infection during this period, he added.
"Of the 2,543 cases, 1,224 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 76,157 patients so far. However, 1,168 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," he said.
785 new cases were recorded from Pimpri Chinchwad where the case count now stands at 36,863.
