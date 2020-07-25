Coronavirus in Pune: COVID-19 cases go past 64,000-mark; death toll reaches 1,615

Pune: The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district rose by 2,072 in the last 24 hours to reach 64,074, while the toll touched 1,615 as 53 people died during the day, an official said on Friday.

Of the new cases, 892 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 41,604 cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad accounted for 811 which took its caseload to 14,956, he added.

The number of cases in rural and cantonment areas of the district is 7,505.

"A total of 817 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,615 new coronavirus cases, 1,057 of them in Mumbai, which took the case tally in the state to 3,57,117.

The death toll due to the pandemic went up to 13,132 with 278 new fatalities, said a statement from the health department.

5,714 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 1,99,967.

There are 1,44,018 active cases in Maharashtra.

So far, 17,87,306 people have been tested.

The case recovery rate in the state is 55.99 per cent and fatality rate is 3.68 per cent, the health department said.

Currently 8,88,976 people are in home quarantine and 45,838 in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai reported 1,057 new coronavirus cases and 54 deaths, which took the case tally in the city to 1,06,980 and death toll to 5,984.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which comprises Mumbai city and surrounding areas, 3,367 new cases and 130 deaths were reported, taking case tally to 2,17,317 and death toll in the region to 8,779.

Pune city saw 2,011 new cases and 49 deaths where as Pimpri Chinchwad area saw 973 cases and 17 deaths.

Aurangabad city reported 265 new cases, Solapur city 115 new cases and Nagpur city 139 new cases.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 3,57,117, new cases 9,615, total deaths 13,132, recoveries 1,99,967, active cases 1,44,018, People tested so far 17,87,306.

