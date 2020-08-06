Coronavirus in Pune: Corporators violate social distancing norms, seen without masks at general body meeting

Despite some of the corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) testing positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks, many were seen without masks and even brazenly flouting the social distancing norms at the general body meeting on Wednesday.

It has to be noted that the authorities take action against citizens for not wearing masks in public and impose fine upon them, this very rule was blatantly violated in the PMC's headquarters at the general body meeting, reported Pune Mirror.

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the general body meeting is to be held online. However, according to the report, around 15-20 corporators across parties were physically present for the meet. Some of these corporators had tested positive for the infection and some are even in quarantine even now.

Citing that the administration should be extra caution while discharging their duties, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol decided to adjourn the general body meeting immediately after the proceedings began. However, the opposition leaders created a ruckus and demanded to be allowed to speak.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 2,331 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 97,309 on Wednesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 2,231 with 46 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,159 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery.

"Of the 2,331 cases, 1,101 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which the count now stood at 60,597.

"With 795 new cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally increased to 25,106," the official said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 11,606, he said.

(With PTI inputs)