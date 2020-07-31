Coronavirus in Pune: CM Uddhav Thackeray wants jumbo COVID-19 treatment facility by Aug 20

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Pune district administration to set up its first jumbo COVID-19 treatment centre by August 20.

The district and civic administrations in Pune have decided to set up three jumbo treatment facilities (each with 600 oxygenated beds and 200 ventilator beds) to resolve the issue of shortage of hospital beds.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told PTI that Thackeray, who held a review meeting, instructed that the first jumbo facility in Pune should be ready by August 20, and other two facilities should be created soon after that.

The Chief Minister also instructed that private labs carrying out COVID-19 tests should inform the municipal corporations first about positive reports instead of sharing the information with the patients directly.

"I will issue an order to this effect on Friday," said Ram.

Meanwhile, Thackeray said collective efforts were needed to bring down the COVID-19 death rate in Pune city and asked elected representatives to work as a "link" between citizens and the government in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

Terming the mortality rate of COVID-19 in the city a challenge, Thackeray said there is a need to work collectively to bring it down.

"During our fight against the COVID-19, elected representatives should work as a link between citizens and the government," he added.

The emphasis should be on strengthening the healthcare system and better coordination, the CM said.

He said while fighting the "first wave" of the infection in the state, there is a need to take utmost care and not become complacent.

This was Thackeray's first visit to Pune since the COVID-19 outbreak more than four months ago.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, ministers Dilip Walse-Patil, Dattatray Bharne, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Kothrud MLA and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and other elected members from Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad were present at the meeting.