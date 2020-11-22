Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 443, PCMC records 192 cases

Pune reported 443 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,66,652 on Saturday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,421 with 4 new fatalities.

A total of 246 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,821. As of now, 1,57,410 people were discharged/ recovered. On Saturday, 4,396 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,85,776.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 192 COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 90,481. With four fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city reached 1,586 on Saturday.