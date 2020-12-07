Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 202, PCMC records 137 cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,55,341 on Monday with the addition of 3,075 fresh infections, the state health department said.

With 40 persons succumbing to the viral infection during the day, including 11 in Mumbai, the overall fatality count rose to 47,774, it said in a statement.

At the same time, 7,345 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 17,30,715, it said.

The state is now left with 75,767 active cases.

A total of 1,13,18,721 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 93.28 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 5,55,180 people are in home quarantine and 5,565 are in institutional quarantine in the state.

(With PTI inputs)