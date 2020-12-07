Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 202, PCMC records 137 cases

Pune reported 202 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,72,280 on Monday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,502 with nine new fatalities.
A total of 336 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,019. As of now, 1,62,459 people were discharged/ recovered. On Monday, 1,911 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,42,873.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 137 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 93,515. With five new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,668 on Monday.
According to an update by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Deputy Mayor Tushar Hinge, 90 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 89,747.
2,145 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total count to 4,94,819.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,55,341 on Monday with the addition of 3,075 fresh infections, the state health department said.
With 40 persons succumbing to the viral infection during the day, including 11 in Mumbai, the overall fatality count rose to 47,774, it said in a statement.
At the same time, 7,345 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 17,30,715, it said.
The state is now left with 75,767 active cases.
A total of 1,13,18,721 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 93.28 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, the department said.
Currently, 5,55,180 people are in home quarantine and 5,565 are in institutional quarantine in the state.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,55,341; new cases 3,075; deaths: 47,774; discharged 17,30,715; active cases: 75,767; people tested so far: 1,13,18,721.
(With PTI inputs)
