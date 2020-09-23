Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,364, 814 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,364 to 1,34,029 on Tuesday.
With 46 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,167.
A total of 1,614 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,076.
As per the update, 1,13,786 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 5,215 tests conducted on Monday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,82,844.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 814 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 71,641.
22 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,175.
A total of 905 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 61,995.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 3,291 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,57,797, while the death toll reached 5,870 after 96 people succumbed to the infection, an official said on Tuesday.
A total of 1,614 people were discharged during the day.
Besides, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,42,770 on Tuesday with the addition of 18,390 fresh cases, state health department said.
With 392 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state went up to 33,407, it said.
A total of 20,206 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the total count of recoveries to 9,36,554, it said, adding that the state now has 2,72,410 active cases.
Out of the 392 fatalities, 243 patients died in the last 48 hours while 81 others succumbed to the infection a week back. Another 68 people had died earlier, a health department official said.
A total of 18,70,200 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 34,982 others are placed in institutional quarantine, the official added.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 12,42,770, new cases: 18,390, death toll: 33,407 discharged: 9,36,554, active cases: 2,72,410, people tested so far: 60,17,284.
(With PTI inputs)
