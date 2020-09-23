Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,364, 814 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,364 to 1,34,029 on Tuesday.

With 46 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,167.

A total of 1,614 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,076.

As per the update, 1,13,786 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,215 tests conducted on Monday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,82,844.